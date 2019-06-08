Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Top politicians, civil servants, traditional title holders and businessmen from Sokoto State over the weekend thronged Kaduna for the wedding ceremony of the son of Deputy Governor Mubarak Manir Dan-Iya and Maryam Sani Dauda, the daughter of business tycoon and owner of ASD Motors Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The wedding, which held at Kaduna home of the father of the bride, was the first ceremony held outside Sokoto after the second inauguration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Appreciating his guests, especially, those that came from Sokoto, Niger Republic and Cameroon, Deputy Governor Manir Dan-Iya said his son would make a good husband because he was brought up in the way of the God.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah that made this day a reality. We thank all of you for making it a date with us,” he said.

“As for the couple, we wish them a happy and fruitful home. Our son was well brought up and that means he will make a good husband, to his wife and father to his children by the grace of God.”

On his own part, Sani Dauda said, “We advice the couple to respect each other and be patient with each other.

“They also have to understand that living together is a difficult thing but they will understand each other better as they grow in it. We pray God grant them a peaceful coexistence. This is the happiest moment for us the parents, our guests and most importantly, the bride and groom.”

One of the important guests at the event, a former Deputy Governor and former Minister of Water Resources, Mukhtar Shagari, eulogised the newly wedded couple, advising them to love and be tolerant of each other in order to make their home a happy one.

“We thank God for making it possible for us to see this day. We pray Almighty God make this marriage a successful one. We are also congratulating the parents that they have done a good job to bring these young chaps to this level and to witness their wedding today,” he added.