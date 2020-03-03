Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has activated its Emergency Preparation and Response team to monitor the public to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19 known as the Novel Coronavirus and Lassa Fever in the state.

Commissioner for Health Dr Muhammad Ali Inname disclosed this while briefing reporters on the outbreak of Lassa Fever and COVID-19 in the country.

Inname said his Ministry has engaged all relevant stakeholders as part of proactive measures to address any future challenge that may arise as a result of an outbreak.

Other measures taken, according to the Commissioner, include the activation of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), the designation of treatment centres, the preposition of drugs and other consumables as well as intensifying surveillance activities among others.

“It has been our prayer not to have any case in Sokoto. To achieve this, the state implemented all outlined activities in […] ensuring the health and well-being of all people living in the state irrespective of their religious, ethnic, political or any other background,” the Commissioner stated.

The Commissioner added that the state will continue to monitor the situation closely and collaborate with relevant agencies, including port health workers.

Inname commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the support given to the Ministry in ensuring good healthcare delivery in the state.

He called on the public not to be panicked, but to strictly observe standard precautions as stipulated, adding that health workers must consider every patient as a potential risk. “This is not to underrate or discriminate anyone but to save the workers and the public,” Inname warned.