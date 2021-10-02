From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Bandits operating in the Eastern Senatorial District of Sokoto state have resulted to writing letters in reaching out to families of their victims in demanding for ramson

The bandits’ new twist came a week after the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications services in some part of the state, to curb the prevailing banditry activities in the state.

The network ban is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.

A source who was prior to the bandits’ new antics told our Correspondent in Sokoto that a letter was written to monarch in Burkusuma demanding for ransom to secured the released of twenty persons kidnapped from two communities in Sabon Birni local government.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped earlier this week after the bandits attacked security formation in the area.

The letter was allegedly written in Hausa language by one of the victims kidnapped by the bandits and addressed to Sarkin Rafin Burkusuma, the district head of the area.

“The bandit informed the monarch that the victims kidnapped from Gatawa and Burkusuma are all in good health and doing great.

“They demanded a ransom of twenty million naira to be paid for the released of the victims.” A villager who was prior to the incident to Journalists.

The kidnapped victims, whose names were all written in the letter, consist of nine males, eight females and two children,

A source confirmed that one of the victims was released to deliver the letter to Gatawa through the Sarkin Rakin Burkusuma

The Police Public Relations Officer ASP, Sanusi Abubakar cannot be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.

