Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has alleged plans by the People's Democratic Party (PDP), in the state to rig the general polls scheduled to commence in less than a fortnight. This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Bashir Rabe Mani. Wamakko is the leader of the APC in the state. The statement said Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, made the disclosure on Sunday, during the flag off of the campaigns in Gwadabawa and Illela towns, headquarters of Gwabadawa and Illela local governments, respectively. According to him, part of the hatchet was to buy off the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), from unsuspecting electorate, especially women, across the state. "There is also such a dastardly move to use some fake eligible voters to mop up all uncollected PVCs, from the various offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, across the 23 local governments of the state. "We are aware of this heinous move and we are therefore, calling on eligible voters in the state to be wary of these anti-democratic and unscrupulous elements. "Husbands and heads of families across the state should therefore be on the look out and make sure that these shylocks, failed politicians do not egocentrically disenfranchise their wives as well as household members. "On the polling days, the electorate should also be vigilant and ensure that only voters who hail from their respective polling units cast their votes in their various areas. "On those days, we should also massively cast our votes for APC candidates, at all levels, guard them jealously until the votes are counted and duly declared," the statement read.