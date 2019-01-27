NAN

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign council in Sokoto State, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has accused the state government of coercing civil servants to vote for PDP. supporting the party in the state.

The chairman also accused the government of threatening civil servants supporting the APC.

Dingyadi made the accusations while addressing APC supporters at the party’s campaign rally in Kebbe and Shagari Local Government Areas.

“We are fully aware of the various meetings organised by the PDP led government in the state to threaten our respective workers in Sokoto.

“So, I want to tell PDP that such threats will not work in Sokoto state. Our civil servants always remain stakeholders in ensuring the best choice of leaders in the state.

“As such I urge our state and local government workers to always maintain such dignity and vote for APC candidates in the state to guarantee more development,” he said.

The leader of the party in the state , Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, commended APC faithful in the state for their support and urged them to sustain such for continued provision of tangible democratic dividends in all aspects of human life.

The party’s Deputy Governorship candidate Alhaji Faruk Yabo who spoke on behalf of the Governorship candidate pledged more developmental projects in the state if elected in the forthcoming governorship election.

Also speaking, the state party Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, commended the party leaders at all levels for their dedication and commitment towards ensuring the success of the APC in the state.

He described the turnout of more supporters to APC in the state as an indication that the party would be victorious in the forthcoming elections.

Achida further challenged the PDP- led state government “to campaign with its achievements in the state if it has any and stop making fake promises.”