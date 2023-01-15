From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The APC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Hon Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has debunked the rumours circulating that he was arrested, detained and released by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related matters Commission (ICPC).

Aliyu was speaking on Sunday at a special prayer season organized by Elders in Gagi ward of Sokoto-South Local Government for the success of APC in the forthcoming election.

He pointed out that the fake story is believed to have been fabricated by the opposing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in order to tarnish his reputation.

“The story that I was arrested, detained and released by ICPC, I’m telling you it’s a lie” Aliyu added

He further said no anti-graft agency will arrest a suspect verbally, a letter of invitation is usually sent to the accused before any arrest is made.

“I did not receive any invitation from ICPC and it’s obvious that I’m neither arrested nor detained by ICPC.

“Since my return from lesser Hajj, I have been attending political functions in Sokoto and its environs without any hindrance,” he said

“As I often described it, PDP in Sokoto is like a tenant whose tenancy will soon be due and by the grace of God we’ll evict them from that house”, he averred

According to him, the PDP-led government has nothing to tell people of the state in their campaign rally and that’s why they concentrated on all forms of insults and mischief in order to divert people’s attention from what people would have asked them.

“In their fabricated story also they said I will be in EFCC on the 14th of this January, and today is the 14th and here I am with you attending to the political gathering since morning,” he said

Aliyu wondered how the party would fabricate such a story and link it to a well-organized anti-graft body like ICPC. He however called on the commission to investigate the source of that false publication and take appropriate action against the publisher.

The APC governorship candidate added that the PDP-led government in Sokoto has failed in its responsibility of providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He challenged the PDP-led government in the state to tell the people of the state what it has done for them instead of casting aspersions on the APC leadership and its candidate.

On the PDP’s allegations of plans by the APC to buy votes in the forthcoming election, Ahmed described it as baseless and unfounded in all ramifications.

He also said everyone is aware of the huge sums of money the current administration in the state had received from the federation account yet there is nothing to show that could justify its spending.

Earlier, an APC stalwart in the area, Abubakar Yahaya, said the prayer season was organized to seek God’s guidance and protection for the APC gubernatorial candidate and assured him of their total support.

Another Speaker and Elder in the area, Alhaji Umar Ahmad described the APC governorship candidate as humble, committed, caring and trustworthy.

He expressed confidence that the governorship candidate is fit and capable of leading the state to greatness.

The APC candidate also met with members of the community in Mabera area.

Speakers at the event said they have resolved to dump the PDP for APC because of the failure of the PDP-led government to provide dividends of democracy in the area.

The APC candidate pledged to look into the problems affecting the area if elected and thanked the community for organizing the get-together.