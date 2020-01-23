Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Sokoto forthcoming rerun House of Assembly election, Alhaji Bature Dan Muhammadu Lili, has decamped to People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker, who defected along with no fewer than 10,000 of his supporters, said his decision was the strings of victories the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has recorded over time.

This development is coming two days before the scheduled House of Assembly election in the state in which Lili was seeking to retain his seat under the APC.

According to him: “When we were in the APC, we challenged his election and a re-run was held. He won. After that, we took him to the elections petition tribunal. He was adjudged as the winner.

“We dragged him to the Appeal Court. He won. Unsatisfied, we took him to the Supreme Court, he was again handed the victory.

“Why should anyone continue to contest with somebody who God has clearly shown that He is in support of?” Lili asked.

He told a crowd of PDP supporters at the party’s Secretariat in Sokoto that he has withdrawn his aspiration to run again for the seat he once occupied as representative of Binji in the state House of Assembly.