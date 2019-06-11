Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the newly-elected Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Manya Achida, who was elected on its platform.

Achida defeated a favoured nominee of APC leadership in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Sidi, in a secret ballot system conducted by the 30 members.

In a statement signed by the party state Chairman, Hon. Aminu Acida, the party noted that it was as a great success for the party and its supporters across the state.

“The party wishes to most profoundly congratulate the leadership, party supporters and APC members in the state legislature for being able to secure the enviable post of speaker for the party.

“The legislature is an all-important arm of government which is crucial to ensuring good governance, as well as the provision of basic social needs and services to the people of the state.

“APC hopes that this is just the beginning of many glad tidings to come to the good and law-abiding people of the state, in the budding 9th Assembly,” he explained.

The party appealed to the APC legislators in the Assembly and the supporters of the party in the state, to render the needed maximum support and cooperation to the new speaker and ensure the success of the 9th Assembly.