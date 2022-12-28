From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has described the 2023 budget presented by Governor Aminu Tambuwal to the State House of Assembly as a cover-up exercise without any consideration for voters.

The party Chairman, Hon Isah Sadiq Acida, disclosed this while addressing reporters at a press conference held in Sokoto.

Acida said the party is disheartened to note that the governor has not said anything about the performance of the 2022 budget, but rather buried details of “his administration’s failure to avoid public scrutiny.”

According to Acida: “You may wish to recall that a few days ago, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal presented before the State House of Assembly, what he chose to call, a “Budget of consolidation and finishing strong”. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a cover-up exercise with no consideration for the electorate.”

“What we saw was nothing but the misplacement of priorities, a bundle of contradictions and aims to uplift the personal comfort of political office holders, over and above providing essential services to the people.”

“We find it difficult to reconcile how a Government that sold most of our choice Houses at giveaway prices, without caring to disclose the amount realized from the sales, now turn around to purchase a few dilapidated structures at Nicon Quarters for 300 Million Naira,” he explained.

The APC chairman further said critical observation of the Budget presentation, shows that the key sectors of Education, Health, and Agriculture mentioned as enjoying lion’s share allocations, were actually relegated to meagre percentages in the capital breakdown.

He explained that the Education sector which was mentioned to have received 18% in the sectoral allocation, in actual fact, ended up with below 3 percent of the capital allocation.

According to him, the provision of N914 million for assistance to COVID-19 victims looks rather suspicious at this point in time, considering the fact that the impact of COVID was rather low in Sokoto State. Even the Federal Government has relaxed the COVID-19 Protocol, which is a clear indication that the threat has drastically reduced.

He said the seven years of the PDP administration have only been reflected in a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics that placed Sokoto at the bottom of the poverty table among states of the federation.