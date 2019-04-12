Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Sokoto State Chapter, and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, have filed a petition at the Elections Tribunal, challenging the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A member of the APC legal team in the state, Bashir Mu’azu Jodi, made the disclosure to newsmen in Sokoto, yesterday, shortly after the sitting of the tribunal, on behalf of the lead counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon.

Jodi said the counsels have over 40 witnesses to present at the court when the hearing of the case commences.

Jodi added that there are many cogent grounds upon which the election of governor Tambuwal is being challenged, centering majorly on trampling of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended, during the March 9 and March 23 rerun governorship polls.

The respondents are the PDP governorship candidate, Governor Aminu Waziiri Tambuwal, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the court has granted an exparte order, to allow the APC counsels inspect the electoral materials used for the two polls.

The materials include various forms, ballot papers and card reader machines, among others. This was sequel to the filing of motion ex parte by the APC counsels.

He said INEC would later be served with the order, while a date will be fixed for them to inspect the materials and, where necessary, take the cerified true copies of some of them.