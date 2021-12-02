From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Concerned APC Youth Members in Sokoto State has affirmed the leadership of the state All Progressives Congress (APC), led by its chairman, Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani, as the authentically elected executive committee of the party.

A statement in Sokoto signed by the president of the group, Malam Isah Jabbi, noted that the congress that produced Mainasara as Sokoto state party chairman was supervised by the party officials sent by the National Headquarters and had in attendance of Speaker Sokoto State House of Assembly, Members of National Assemblies, officials of INEC and 1,342 delegates across the 23 local government areas of the state.

‘It is therefore very imperative for us to make it clear that the congress that produced Mainasara is the only genuine state congress in Sokoto state, while the other congress that was supervised by a single individual claiming to be APC GOD-father` is nothing but Kangaroo nomination.

‘We rejected in totality, the congress conducted by the other faction because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

‘Therefore it is null and void as it neither satisfied the requirements of the law nor supports the national secretariat of the party. As staunch and loyal members of APC, we have unanimously agreed to maintain our support to the leadership of Alhaji Mainasara Abubakar Sani as the authentic State Party Chairman,’ the statement read.

According to the group, ‘the founding fathers have put the issue of consensus in the constitution to give room for people to talk among themselves and agreed. We hereby restate our true allegiance to his leadership and dissociate ourselves from others.’

He lauded members of the party for conducting a peaceful congress. The group also appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, for taking decisive steps to end the destructive tendencies manifestly exhibited in the management of the party affairs in thesState.

