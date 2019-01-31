Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Sokoto State, has again recorded a massive turnout in Yabo, the hometown of its deputy gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Malami, Faruku Yabo, in the ongoing campaign rally across the state.

The mammoth crowd was adjudged as the largest turnout in the local government campaign rally of the party.

The rally also witnessed new entrants into the APC who were received into the party fold by Senator Aliyu, Magatakarda Wamakko.

The decampees were received during the campaigns held simultaneously in Yabo and Bodinga towns, headquarters of Yabo, as well as Bodinga local governments of the state.

In Bodinga, 3,155 members of the PDP defected to the APC, including a retired Deputy Controller of Prisons, Alhaji Umaru, Yari Sifawa and a former Speaker, Bodinga local government, Alhaji Bello Dandari, among others.

In Yabo, no fewer than 3,287 members of the PDP, also joined the APC, citing, the excellent performances of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

All the defectors in the two local governments vowed to relentlessly work to ensure the success of APC candidates at all levels during the forthcoming general polls.

The Chairman of the State Campaign Council, Alhaji Muhammadu, Maigari Dingyadi, the Secretary, Alhaji Muhammadu, Bello Sifawa, as well as the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa, Sadiq Achida, all assured the defectors of justice and fairness.

The trio expressed optimism that APC is the party to beat across Nigeria, adding, “we are sure that all our candidates will emerge victorious during the forthcoming polls.”

The gubernatorial candidate of the party, Alhaji Ahmed, Aliyu Sokoto, and his running mate, Mr. Faruku, Malami Yabo, promised to sustain the tangible legacies of Senator Wamakko, when he was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

