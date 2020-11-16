Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, will be sitting in a special session at No. 2 main High Court complex, Birnin Kebbi, to hear and determined 63 motions and appeals filed from Kebbi State.

Deputy Chief Registrar, Kebbi State High Court, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, stated that the special session would begin on Monday and end on Friday, November 20.

According to her, ‘the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division, will be sitting in special session at High Court No. 2 Main High Court complex, Birnin Kebbi to hear and determine motions and appeals filed from Kebbi State as from Monday, the 16th November to Friday 20th November 2020.

‘It is the usual practice of the Appellant Court to site its sitting in any of the three states under its jurisdiction so as to bring nearer to the people.’

The statement added that the sitting would be presided over by Justice AA Gumel, Justice FO OHO and Justice AM Talba.

‘During the five days sitting, 63 appeals and motions will be heard, judgement will be delivered within the said period.

‘The Registry of the Court is accompanying the justices, headed by the Deputy Chief Registrar, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar; this is another opportunity for both the Counsels and Appellants to make inquiries if any on their respective appeals filed with the court,’ the statement said.