Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Worried by the level of street begging amongst children in Almajiri learning system, Sokoto State Arabic and Islamic board have brainstormed with relevant stakeholders how best to formulate system that will discourage street begging in the State.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of 3- day workshop held in Sokoto with no fewer than thirty-eight participating proprietors of Non-Begging Almajiri Schools in the state.

The event themed: ‘Turning The Problems of Almajiri into Opportunities: Paradigm For Partnership and Collaboration’, according to the organisers is part of effort to restore the dignity of Islamic education in the state.

The participants called for more research and collaboration in fostering Islamic education development. It also adopted the domestication of Indonesian Pondok system into Almajiri VTEAC model, which comprises Qur’an/Religious Studies, Literacy/numeracy as well as morality and patriotism inculcation and economic activities for self reliance.

Other resolutions include the need to reform the almajiri system of education which will lead to recognition and mainstreaming into the formal system of education in the country, as well as stepping down the idea to the rest of almajiri schools for them to embrace the system.

“The UNICEF and other relevant stakeholders will sit with the Arabic and Islamic Education Board to fine-tune the action plan for VTEAC implementation and also put the way forward. Sensitisation and Awareness for all Stakeholders, Need for Policy formulation for improving the welfare of Almajiri, as well as the establishment of database for all Almajiri schools.” The communique reads in part.

They also urged the Board and Sokoto State Zakat and Endowment Commission to hold a special dialogue with the participating proprietors to brainstorm on curriculum adaptation and also improve their capacity on business plan and entrepreneurship.

In his remarks, Chairman, Shehu Maikoli Foundation who is also the Chairman, Sokoto Scholarship Board, Altine Shehu Kajiji, assured that his foundation would extend support on both public awareness and financial assistance to all Almajiri Schools, especially those Non-Begging Almajiri Schools.

He also stressed that his foundation will continues to collaborate with relevant agencies in the state to improve Islamic knowledge.

The event was declared open by the State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Guiwa, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who was represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu as well as Sheikh Muhammad Isah Talata Mafara who served as the Guest Speaker.

Other participants include: Hon Balarabe Shehu Kakale, a member representing Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency, representatives of UNICEF, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, State Agency for Mass education, TAJ Bank, Zenith Bank, Sokoto State chamber of commerce and industries among other stakeholders in attendance.