The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday considered and adopted the five-point legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the adoption followed a motion moved by Majority Leader Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela) and seconded by Alhaji Sule Romo (PDP- Tambuwal West) at plenary.

According to Ambarura the agenda will enhance legislative process of the house to strengthen lawmakers engagement with citizens and government.

“The agenda which include legislative needs assessment, will target institutional capacity strengthening, citizens engagement, law making procedure, oversight roles, representation and human resources.

“It also cover legislative priority which include education, agriculture, security and health to enhance government priority target.

“Also in the agenda is implementation and oversight action plan for legislative priority that will take care of priority engagement and oversight visit to MDAs and their official correspondence with the house,” he said.

The lawmakers adopted the agenda in a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji who presided over the plenary.

In another development the house has passed a Bill for a law to amend Sokoto state House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2015, sponsored by Alhaji Malami Muhammad (APC- Sokoto South II).

The house also considered the report of its Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the 4th quarter request for N60 million virement warrant for 2019 by the state Ministry of Environment. (NAN)