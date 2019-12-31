Sola Ojo, Kaduna with agency report

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isa Harisu, yesterday, slumped and died as he arrived office to attend the day’s plenary.

Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji, who confirmed Harisu’s death, said the lawmaker, a member of the APC, who represented Kebbe constituency, was rushed to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after he slumped.

“When he slumped, he was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way,” Magaji said.

The incident was officially announced at the plenary by Magaji.

Family sources indicated that the late lawmaker, aged 55, left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children.

He held various political positions before he become a member of the House of Assembly in the 2019. The Assembly suspended of its sitting yesterday to attend the burial rites.

Meanwhile, Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Kaduna State, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, yesterday, decried the incessant violence against women, despite ongoing efforts to stem the crime by the government.

Hajiya Hafsat, a human rights activist before her appointment as commissioner, alleged that policemen and other security officials were behaving as if they were above the law by molesting women.

Hafsat, at the weekend, posted a video of a young woman allegedly beaten to pulp by her husband over N500 on her tweeter handle @HafsatMohBaba which attracted thousands of angry responses within and outside Nigeria.

Hafsat’s tweets read: “I am getting very disturbed by the spate of violence meted against women by their “supposed” husbands. This case is of one Sgt. Yusuf Bello of @PoliceNG who beat his wife mercilessly over 500. Where does the love and respect go when they assume this beastly mode?

“I have also noticed that the trend is getting more rampant, especially with security operatives who are increasingly feeling above the law. I call on the heads of @PoliceNG, @HQNigerianArmy @NigAirForce @NigerianNavy @CustomsNG and other security agencies to step in.

“We have reported the case of this violent policeman to the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs led by @samuelaruwan, who we’re sure will expedite action.

However, we need to begin a serious conversation with ourselves, why is there a seemingly increase in marital violence?” She asked.

In a telephone interview, yesterday, the Commissioner gave Daily Sun an update on the fight against the abuse of women in the state:

“Let me share with you where we are on the matter. Since we made our position known a few days ago about a policeman who beat his wife mercilessly, the husband’s family have been coming to beg on his behalf.

I have told them that my ministry had written to the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, and we are waiting for him to act on the matter.We know he will act well.

However, even if the woman will return to the house, since feeding fee is the causal agent of the domestic violence, they should slash the man’s salaries into two and give the woman and her children half for their feeding.”

Executive Director, Legal Awareness For Nigerian Women (LANW), Rebecca Sako-John, said Nigerians will not be happy if the matter is swept under carpet, insisting that justice must be seen to have been done.

“The act is an offense under Kaduna penal law. It is also an offense under Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law and Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) policy of Kaduna state. So, it does not matter whether he’s a law enforcement agent or not. You cannot also say because you are a law enforcement agent then you can take laws into your hand.

The law should take its course so that it can serve as deterrent to others, the act has an influence on the survivor.

“The matter should be properly investigated and should be charged to court if facts are established. This case should not be allowed to die down.

People should learn how to control their temper and use other means of conflict resolution no matter the provocation,” she stated.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo told Daily Sun that the police was working on the case.

“I am working on it to establish the fact, and if we find it is true, the Force will act accordingly. Police Act and Regulations has a section that addresses the issue of discipline for any of its erring member. I will update you after our findings,” he said.

“Your complaint is hereby acknowledged and investigation has been initiated. Tracking Number will be issued shortly.

Kindly DM contact details of the lady to facilitate necessary action. Thank you for contact NPF-CRU”, Police Complaint reacted through its tweeter handle @PoliceNG_CRC