The Sokoto State House of Assembly, has passed a bill into law to amend the appropriation law 2020 to make provision for its downward review in line with the existing global economic realities caused by COVID-19 Pandemic.

This followed a motion moved by the Assembly Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela), after the consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, the Committee Chairman, Alhaji Malami Basakkwace, (PDP- Sokoto South II), said the committee after due consultation on the government’s request to review the 2020 budget downward accepted the revenue outlay as follows:

“That the figures N43.75 billion, N19.85 billion, N33.30 billion, N20.90 billion and N35.17 billion under Statutory Allocation, VAT, Independent revenue, direct receipts and external loans and other borrowing repayment respectively be left out.

“This is to insert the figures N23.03 billion, N9.71 billion, N21.84 billion, N16.90 billion and N32.16 billion to the revenue outlay respectively.

“Moreover, the figures under expenditure distribution for personnel cost and overhead cost of N32.76 billion and N31.95 billion to be left out and N33.61 billion and N26.53 billion respectively inserted.

“Other amendment are of the pension and gratuities and capital project to leave out the figures N11.76 billion and N122.82 billion and insert the figures N5.18 billion and N84.64 billion respectively.

“However, under the total 2020 budget size, to leave out the figures N202.44 billion and insert the figures N153.10 billion instead thereof,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion to voice vote and was unanimously accepted by the members.

In another development the State Assembly members have committed 30 per cent of their basic salaries for the months of May, June and July, to complement and support the state government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The development followed a motion moved by Alhaji Kabiru Dauda (APC- Gada East), and seconded by Alhaji Malami Basakkwace (PDP- Sokoto South II). (NAN)