Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Deputy Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Magaji, has reiterated the House’s commitment to harmonious relationship with the executive arm of government in the state. He stated this during a special prayer organised for the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Supreme Court victory held in Yabo town, Yabo Local Government Area of the state.

The prayer session was led Chief Imam of Yabo Central Jumma’t Mosque, Alhaji Lemo Faruk Yabo, and attended by other Islamic clerics, community leaders, PDP bigwigs as well as residents of the community.

Magaji, while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the session said, good leadership virtue exhibited by Governor Tambuwal since inception has earned him wider supports from people of the state, irrespective of their political affiliations. The deputy speaker assured that the expectations of electorate will be met by the present administration, adding that, “citizens welfare had already been prioritised in the 2020 budget by the state government”, and urged more supports and prayers for the governor.

He commended the people of Yabo community for their prayers and supports to Tambuwal’s administration, and reiterated that as lawmakers saddled with the primary responsibility of making laws for good governance and peace, the House will not relent in offering adequate and affordable representative to the electorate.

Earlier, the Chief Imam with other Islamic clerics expressed gratitude to God for making his victory at election tribunal, Appeal and Supreme courts a success.