The Sokoto state House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary and adopted a Standing Order to guide its sittings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the House adjourned sitting on June 11, after the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The adoption of the order followed the adoption of a motion by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji (PDP-Bodinga North) and seconded by Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari (APC-Rabah) at Tuesday’s plenary.

Magaji said that the order is the guiding rules for the 9th assembly.

“That in view of the provision of section 101, of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended a House of Assembly shall have power to regulate its own procedure, including procedure for summoning and recess of the house.

“With the adoption of standing order, the House will be well guided in the conduct of all its constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by majority votes.(NAN)