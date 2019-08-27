The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed plenary after 33 days of recess and received Gov. Aminu Tambuwal request to appoint a chief judge for the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly, on July 25, went on recess to enable members to perform Hajj and Eid el-Kabir.

After its formal resumption, the members received a request letter from Tambuwal for the confirmation of appointment of Justice Muhammad Sifawa as Chief Judge of Sokoto State.

Presenting the letter, the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, announced that the nominee would be screened by the assembly on Sept. 3.

“I am pleased to forward to the house the name of Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa for confirmation of appointment as Chief Judge, Sokoto State.

“This is in line with Section 271(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended; however, the nominee was recommended by the National Judicial Council at its emergency meeting on July 10.

“He is of proven integrity with good track record in service. I am confident he will bring to bear his wide experience to propel the judiciary to greater height for the overall development of the state,’’ Tambuwal said.(NAN)