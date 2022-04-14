From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aminu Achida has defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker on Thursday officially notified the Assembly of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Achida in a letter jointly signed with the Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Alhaji Murtala Maigona, who represents Wamakko Constituency at the State Assembly said the decision is in order to pursue their political ambition.

“Our decision to defect to PDP is in order to pursue our political ambition in a congenial atmosphere devoid of division, faction and crisis.

“The APC has throughout its history remained a party of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto State.

“This is where three different state congresses were held at three different places by three rival factions with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko faction electing Isa Sadiq-Achida as State Party Chairman.

“Another faction of Sen. Abubakar Gada, electing Mainasara Sani, as State Chairman, while the other faction of Rep. Balarabe Salame, held their congress and elected Sirajo Abubakar as State APC Chairman,” he said.

The Speaker further disclosed that the ugly developments have plunged the APC into serious litigations in several states of the federation.

Thereby, putting the party in serious and present danger leading to mass defection in some states of the federation.

“Irked and worried by the faction, division and acrimony among three factions in state and in order to avoid a repetition of Zamfara and Rivers States situation.

“This is in the case of Rivers State, made the court to barred APC from contesting in 2019 general elections and Zamfara where the elected officials were sacked by the court,” he added.

Achida, who represents Wurno Constituency at the Assembly said that their defection is in accordance with the letters and spirit section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federation Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Achida who was elected in 2019, became speaker after the rival party- PDP supported his nomination as part of political permutation to block the chances of the majority-APC nominee in the Assembly.