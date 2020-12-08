Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Sokoto State, Hon Bashir Gorau, has said the forthcoming election of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Sokoto State Chapter, will be free, fair and credible.

Gorau made the assurance on Sunday during the Council’s congress held at the Sultan Maccido Islamic Institute’s auditorium to formally adopt all election’s proceedings slated for December 20.

The Congress was attended by youth stakeholders, aspiring candidates, student leaders, motivational speakers as well as teeming youths across the state.

The Commissioner assured that, contrary to speculations, the exercise will be devoid of any political motive. He further reiterated that all aspirants jostling to steer the Council’s leadership will be accorded with level playing ground.

‘Our meeting here is a stepping stone to a credible election because all our contributions and resolutions shall be considered in ensuring a free and fair election. I repeat that this is an apolitical exercise,’ Gorau assured during his remarks.

In his presentation, Dr Shadi Sabeh of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, said the time has come for young people to begin assuming leadership positions in the country.

He charged young people to be smart and play along with older political leaders in order to secure their place. According to Sabeh: ‘The time of these current leaders in power has gone but the youths have refused to take charge and make history.

‘There are three ways for young people to get into power. One, by using the El-Rufai ideology of playing along with older political leaders. Two, by taking it by chance, using Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and three, using Governor Zulum of Borno’s selfless approach in getting to power. These are how youths can take Nigeria’s leadership,’ Sabeh explained.

He commended Governor Aminu Tambuwal for appointing a young person as Commissioner for Youth Affairs, among other young political appointees, urging the youths to take the opportunity availed to them by the Tambuwal administration and make a meaningful impact in the State.

On his part, the Moderator of the congress, Malam Mansur Buhari, of Usmanu Danfodiyo University advised young people not to let the forthcoming election divide them, but to see it as a platform to pursue the Council’s unity and common goals.

In his opening address, the Chairman, NYCN Election Committee, Abubakar Dangaskiya, said the congress was convened to create an inclusive process for all stakeholders toward ensuring a credible election, as well as outlining various activities of the election for members’ adoption.

He maintained that the essence of zoning the 17 contesting positions is to ensure fairness among the zones of the State, adding that about 200 youth organisations registered with the Ministry of Youth will participate in the election, with three delegates per organisation.

The election chairman indicated that the National ID card, National Passport and Voters card will be used to determine the ages of both contestants and voters.

On the activities, Dangaskiya said the sale of forms to aspirants will commence between December 7 and 9. Screening of aspirants will be conducted on December 12, followed by the debate for the screened aspirants, while both the general accreditation of delegates and the election have been slated for December 20.

According to him, the issuance of certificates to the winners as well as the inauguration will be conducted on December 21 and 22 respectively.

Other speakers at the event included the Special Adviser to State Governor on Youth Matters, Nuradeen Mahe, Special Adviser on Disabled Affairs Abdull’aziz Ibrahim and the Special Adviser on NGOs, Human Rights, and Donor Agencies, Ubaida Muh’d Bello.