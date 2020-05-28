Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered fierce military operations to smoke out the bandits that attacked Sabon Birni Local Government, Sokoto State, that led to lose of lives.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari condoled with families who lost loved ones in an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government, prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

“As the world and Nigeria battle Coronavirus pandemic, it is tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair.

“We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally.’’

The President noted that a major military operation code named “Operation Accord” was launched by the military, targeting the bandits that had been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

“This operation will be a full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganize and regroup.”

President Buhari reassured Nigerians that the government is determined to protect them against “remorseless psychopathic mass killers who have no regard for the sanctity of life.”