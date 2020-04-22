Sokoto State COVID-19 Response Team, has said deployed medical experts to trace all contacts associated with the index patient discovered in the state.

Chairman of the team and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname, disclosed this while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

He assured that all those who have made contacts with the patient will be traced and accord the neccessary approach and treatments.

Inname, also said the isolation centre , situated in Amanawa, Dange Shuni Local Government has been activated prior to the discovery while treatment has commence in earnest.

“We are still investigating the cause of transmission to the index patient infected by the Coronavirus. We have deployed our personnel to commence tracing his contacts in recent time.”

He added that the response team will begin active case test in the next forty-eight hours, as a strategy to ensure that the general public did not suffer during the pandemic. The team leader urged the general public to render valid information to ease the tracing task.

The commissioner disclosed that the COVID-19 test centre will be established in the state within the next two days.

“We are not going to wait for people to come to us for test but go back to our medical registry. We need the cooperation of the general public in given us accurate information whenever is necessary to enable us curtail the outbreak of COVID 19 in the state.

Inname, also disclosed that the state government has commenced fumigation of all public hospitals across the state.

He noted that the current enforcement of border closure in the state will help in curtailing the spread of the disease.