Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State led others dignitaries to attend the funeral prayers of 26 people killed by armed bandits in three communities of Gandi district in Rabah local government of Sokoto State.

The communities are Warwanna, Kursa and Dutse in Gandi district. The affected person comprised 24 males and 2 females.

While condoling the families at the palace of the District Head of Gandi, Governor Tambuwal prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He urged the victims to remain calm as the state government, in collaboration with the security agencies was making efforts to maintain peace in the areas.

Tambuwal also urged the people in the state to always collaborate with the traditional rulers in their areas so as to swiftly report any suspicious movements to the security agencies.

Governor Tambuwal thanked the security agencies in the state for their efforts in protecting the lives and properties of the people in the state.

He assured that his government would take adequate care of the refugees.

“Government will continue to diligently discharge its duties in protecting the lives and properties of the people in the state.” Tambuwal pledged.

Others who attended the funeral prayers with him included the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Dan-Iya; former governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari among, other top government officials.