Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Twenty-six people killed by armed bandits in three communities of Gandi district, Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State, have been buried with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in attendance at the funeral.

The victims were 24 males and two females from the Warwanna, Kursa and Dutse communities, all in Gandi district of the state.

While condoling the families at the Palace of the District Head of Gandi, Tambuwal prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the bereaved families the forrtitude to bear the irreparable losses. He urged the victims to remain calm as the state government, in collaboration with the security agencies, are making efforts to maintain peace in the areas.

Tambuwal also urged the people in the state to always collaobrate with the traditional rulers in their areas, so as to swiftly report any suspicious movements to the security agencies. He thanked the security agencies in the state for their efforts in protecting life and property in the state, as well as assured that his government will take adequate care of the refugees.

Meanwhile, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has decried the gruesome killing of dozens of innocent Nigerians and called on security agencies to immediately secure the area and apprehend the perpetrators of the despicable acts.

Saraki, who described the killings as worrisome and disheartening, lamented that the wanton loss of human lives that occurs in Zamfara is now making its way into Sokoto and other adjoining states in the North West zone.

The senate president called on the country’s security forces to take urgent measures to rout the notorious bandits so as to halt their incessant attacks against innocent citizens in all states in the North-west zone in particular and across the country in general.