From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman of Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Wadata Maikulki, has appealed to contractors handling a 1.5 million litres semi-urban water supply project to complete the project for the people’s benefit.

Maikulki made the appeal while speaking with Journalists led by Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, Mr Dalhatu Safiyal-Magori, on a project’s monitoring tour.

He said the water project was part of a local government uniform project initiated by the Sokoto state government in all the 23 local government areas of the state.

According to him, many local government areas were enjoying the benefits of the project with the exception of Binji, noting that non completion has robbed the people of the area the benefits of accessing clean potable water as obtained in other places.

He lamented that the project is still in a concrete laying state for tanks while water rigs have been drilled for about two years now.

The council chairman urged the state government to intervene, stressing that several efforts on contacting relevant government officials were done on the issue.

Maikulki said the area has benefited with numerous projects by the state government that included construction of a mega premier hospital which is ongoing, renovation of district head’s palaces in Binji and Bunkari towns.

Other projects inspected included construction of upstairs classrooms at Government Day Secondary School Maikulki, Sabon Gari Primary School among many others in the schools.

He further led Journalists to the renovated Jumu’at mosques at Gwahitto, Dalijam, Bunkari, Maikulki and Binji along with upgraded Primary Healthcare Centers at Maikulki, Gidan Mai-Debbe and Bulkari towns.

He added that the local government council also drilled boreholes to improve water supply in 15 communities, constructed culverts, electrification projects, Islamiyya community schools among others.

Other project inspected include the construction of a women development center, Divisional Police Station which is also ongoing and solar powered boreholes at Soro, Gidan Bawa, Runji towns.