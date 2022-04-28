Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, accepted the resignation of his deputy, Manir Dan’iya; Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Umar and 11 other key political office holders in the state.
A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, in Sokoto, listed others whose resignations were accepted by the governor to include the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Magori, commissioners for Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports and Lands and Housing, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau and Aminu Bala, respectively.
Others are commissioners for Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals, Religious Affairs and Careers and Security, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi and Abdullahi Maigwandu and Retired Col. Garba Moyi, respectively.
