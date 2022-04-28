Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, accepted the resignation of his deputy, Manir Dan’iya; Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Umar and 11 other key political office holders in the state.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, in Sokoto, listed others whose resignations were accepted by the governor to include the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Magori, commissioners for Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports and Lands and Housing, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau and Aminu Bala, respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Others are commissioners for Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals, Religious Affairs and Careers and Security, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi and Abdullahi Maigwandu and Retired Col. Garba Moyi, respectively.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .