The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has made the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, a fellow of the association.

The award is contained in a statement signed by Dan’iya’s Director of Press, Malam Aminu Abubakar, and made available to the newsmen on Wednesday.

According to Abubakar, Dan’iya is a member of ANAN with registration number 46631.

He said that the award of the fellowship of FCNA came in a letter signed by Chief Executive Officer of ANAN, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua, on behalf of the association’s governing council.

The letter reads, “We are pleased to inform you that the Governing council of the Association has approved your nomination for the conferment of the prestigious FELLOWSHIP of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) ”, Abubakar said.

He said the award ceremony would hold sometime in September in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ANAN was founded in 1979 and chartered by Act 76 of 1993 (now CAP A26 LFN 2004). (NAN)