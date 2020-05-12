Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than Twenty-two COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Sokoto. The state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, disclosed this while speaking with Journalists in Sokoto.

He said the patients were isolated and treated in two of the state isolation facilities, adding that 19 patients had hitherto being discharged after they were certified as healthy and free from the virus.

“This brings to 41 the total number of COVID-19 patients, out of 106 cases, so far discharged by the Task Force.

Inname noted that the development is the highest so far achieved by the state, and reiterated that disease is not a death sentence in any way.

“This development shows that many of those infected by the disease do recover and go about their normal activities.

The Commissioner however announced the death of a patient current on treatment at the isolation center.

Inname assured that the State Task Force is doing its best to ensure that it curbs the spread of the disease by screening each of the suspected case.

He also added that the Response team is intensifying efforts to trace the contacts of those infected, saying that “Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 176 cases are positive.”