Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of its efforts to ensure safety, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Sokoto State has sealed seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas retail outlets otherwise known as cooking gas retail outlets, operating within the metropolis.

The affected outlets, according to Mohammed Makera, Head DPR Sokoto Field Office, were axed for operating in unsafe environments and without licence.

Makera added that out of a total number of seventeen cooking gas outlets inspected, five were sanctioned for operating without obtaining licence while two were shutdown for safety reason.

He added that the operation was a follow up to its earlier warning to operators of illegal outlets in the state.

The DPR had last September organised sensitization exercise where all operators of Liquefied Petroleum Gas retail outlets in Sokoto were asked to acquire licence or risk closure of their facilities.

“We are looking at the safety aspect of it because you can not operating near schools or live electrical wires. This exercise will continue with the assistance of security agencies till all retail outlets comply with safety measures and we will not relent in sensitizing them,” he maintained.

Makera urged prospective retailers to always approach DPR office for sensitisation, procedure tips and approval before setting up such gas stores.