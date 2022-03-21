From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of a new university in Sokoto State, Shehu Shagari University of Education.

NUC Executive Secretary Prof Abubakar Rasheed presented a letter of recognition of the new university to State Governor Aminu Tambuwal during a visit to the Commission, on Monday, in Abuja.

Prof Rasheed said the new institution, which is the first university of education in the northern part of the country and fourth of its kind in the entire nation, will meet the education needs of the people.

He commended the governor for his passion for the development of the education sector, stating that a number of private universities would soon spring up in Sokoto State, as the Commission had already begun the process of approving their establishment.

Speaking further, Prof Rasheed said the Shehu Shagari University of Education is now fully recognised as the 58 state university and 206 in the country having met all the requirements.

He said with the approval, the National Youth Service Corps, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would accord the university necessary recognitions.

‘With effect from Monday 21 March, 2022, the Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, has been recognised as the 58 state-owned university and 206 university, respectively, in the Nigeria University system,’ he stated.

‘This university is the first university of education in 19 northern states and Abuja. With the copy of this recognition letter, the JAMB and TETFund and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified of the establishment of this university.’

Responding, Governor Tambuwal, expressed delight over the approval, and thanked NUC for the support extended to the existing Sokoto State University.

He said the new university, which is an upgrade of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was put in place to meet the serious human resource needs of the state in the area of education.

Tambuwal, thus presented the law, academic brief, master plan and other documents of the university to NUC, and informed that the institution would be different from others as it would churn out graduates that are self-reliant.

‘It will be an entrepreneurial base. It is a special kind of university that will focus on functional and effective education,’ Tambuwal said.