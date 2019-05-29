Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State was sworn-in as governor for a second term in office on Wednesday, 29 May. The oath of office was administered on the governor by acting State Chief Judge, Justice Muhammad Saidu Sifawa, at a ceremony held at Sokoto’s Shehu Kangiwa Square.

Also sworn-in was the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Maniru Mohammed Dan-Iya, amidst cheers from well-wishers. The governor, in his speech, promised to bring lasting solutions to the perennial water problem and insecurity in the northern state.

The governor also reeled out some of the achievements of his first term, vowing improvements in Education, Agriculture, Youth and Women Development, and other sectors.

The ceremony was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Speaker of the State House of Assemly Hon. Salihu Maidaji, former deputy governors of the state, state legislators, politicians, goverment top officials, and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters drawn from the state’s 23 local government areas.