The Sokoto State Government has said it would collaborate with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, on irrigation across the state for dry season farming.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal made this known in a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof Kabir Bala in Sokoto.

Malam Auwalu Umar, Acting Director, Public Affairs Division of the University on Thursday in Zaria, quoted Tambuwal as saying: ”the decision by the government was informed by the need to mitigate the COVID-19 effects and regain losses suffered by farmers following devastating floods that hit several rice and sugarcane farms in different parts of the state.

Tambuwal, noted that the decision to go into massive irrigation farming across the state would be part of his government’s strategies to boost farmers’ morale in the state.

He said that the proposal by the university on the need for the Sokoto government to take advantage of its various farming techniques and other agricultural services offered by the institution’s agriculture complex, was well thought out.

“The state government will engage the services of the University to train more of its extension workers and fresh graduates wishing to venture into farming,’’ he said.

He noted the developmental role the ABU had played in the agriculture sector igeria, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Bala said he was in Sokoto to see the governor who was a major stakeholder in the affairs of the University and to inform him of the effort being made to improve its lot.

The Vice-Chancellor, who thanked Tambuwal for the audience granted him and his entourage, equally expressed appreciation to the state government for building and donating a student hostel to the University. (NAN)