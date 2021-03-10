In the wake of the upsurge of violence occasioned by the activities of yet to be identified gunmen in the eastern flank of the state, Sokoto state government has banned self-appointed security outfits known as Yan Sakai from operating as protectors of vulnerable communities.

Alternatively, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who handed down the order while symphatizing with the people of Tarah village in Sabon Birni local government area who lost

about 15 people to bandits attack recently, offered that the state government will establish a vigilante group that will provide information and lead to security agents and allow them to carry out their exercise.

According to Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, the reason for this order is to forestall attracting reprisal attacks from the bandits and the need to impress it on the people of the area not to take the laws into their hands.

Instead, the governor harped on the need for community collaboration with security agencies operating in the state.

He appealed to the people of the area to continue to cooperate with the security agencies that have been deployed to the area for special assignment to flush out those criminals in the area.

Tambuwal added that, the support and cooperation of the people is necessary, saying that government is working round the clock to ensure the securuty of the area.

He also said last week he inaugurated Operation Puff Adder at the Police Command headquarter where the state government provided the police with vehicles and other logistics to enable it perform its duty effectively.

Commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for deploying 305 Mobile Police personnel to the state, the governor also applauded other security agents in the state for working harmoniously with the aim of establishing peace in the state.

While praying to God to grant those who lost their lives to the attack paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Tambuwal also said that the f state government will foot the medical bills of those who are in the hospital or at home receiving treatment.