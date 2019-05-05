Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the sum of N380 million for the 2019 Ramadan feeding programme in the state.

The governor disclosed this at the flag-off of distribution of the 2018 Zakkat, Sokoto State 2019 Ramadan package and Qatar Charity for the poor held in Sokoto on Sunday.

Tambuwal was represented on the occasion by the state deputy governor, Hon. Mohammed Manir Dan-Iya.

A statement released by the deputy governor’s Director of Press, Aminu, Abdullahi Abubakar, said the government increased its spending on the feeding programme from N300 million to N380 million with a view to create additional feeding centres to enable more beneficiaries to benefit.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the sum of N258 million would be spent for the purchase of Ramadan and Sallah packages under the state Zakkat and endowment commission

He said further that N175 million would be expended in purchasing Ramadan package for distribution to Imams, deputy Imams and other religious leaders under the state Ministry for Religious Affairs

The governor, however, urged the Ministry for Religious Affairs and state Zakkat and endowment commission to work together for the attainment of the set objective.

Commenting, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III commended the state government for sustaining the annual gesture.

The monarch urged Muslims to co-exist peacefully for the progress and development of the country. He prayed for continuous peace and stability in the state and country at large.