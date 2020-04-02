Sokoto State Government on Thursday commended Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) over fuel availability in the state and warned marketers against selling products above regulated price.

Alhaji Chika Umar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce made the commendation during a visit to Mr Muhammad Makers, DPR’s Field Controller in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi.

Umar said he led government delegation over products scarcity in the last four days and expressed delight with assurance from DPR for improvement in the coming days.

”After monitoring the situation in the metropolis on Thursday, I felt we should return to DPR and expressed appreciation over improved fuel availability in the state ” he said.

The permanent secretary called on marketers to desist from hoarding products and selling above government approved price.

Responding, Makera said that 88 trucks of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were allocated to the state between Monday and Wednesday, so, there was no reason for scarcity.

” On March 30, the state got 35 trucks of PMS, 31 trucks on March 31 and 22 trucks on April 1.

” Out of these figure, on Monday, 24 trucks was for Sokoto, Tuesday, 23 trucks while 19 trucks on Wednesday also for Sokoto township ” Makera said.

He noted that measures were in place to ensure strict compliance as punishments awaits any defaulting marketer.

According to him, DPR has intensified surveillance on fuel stations to ensure availability in Sokoto and Kebbi.

Makera urged fuel marketers and the general public to adhere to safety guidelines on containing the spread of Coronavirus.

He said that filling stations must ensure customers abide by the social distancing measure while queuing to buy fuel.

He also urged them to provide hand sanitisers and face masks at their stations. (NAN)