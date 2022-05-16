From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following protests by youths.

In a statement issued on Monday, Isah Galadanci, commissioner of information, said Tambuwal ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew following a security report.

The commissioner said that the development will enable people to carry out their “legitimate businesses.”

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to afford people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood”, the statement read in part.

The government advised residents to “maintain peace in this regard, as it will not condone any breach of law and order in the state.”

Daily Sun reports that some Muslim youths, on Saturday, took to the streets in Sokoto metropolis to protest against the arrest of the suspected killers of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 200-level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.