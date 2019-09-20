Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Government says it has paid N300 million to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) to ensure the release of results of students who sat for the 2018/2019 examinations.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Nura Bello Maikwanci, said it is expected that with this development the results of the students would soon released.

“Parents and students are enjoined to exercise patience as government is doing everything possible to ensure the release of their results in good time,” he said.