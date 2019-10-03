Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has constituted a steering committee to oversee the improve strategic salary and internally generated revenue in the state.

The committee was inaugurated on Thursday by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Saidu Umar.

Speaking at the occasion, Umar said the committee was set up in realisation of the need to address discrepancies in the Administration of salary in the state.

The SSG explained that for years salary figures differ from the data from ministry of finance,of office of the head of service and that of civil service commission, adding that committee is aimed at harmonising the figures with a view to ensuring a common figure in all agencies.

Umar further said that the fluctuating Internally Generated Revenue in the state would also be looked into with a view to improve on it. He however hoped that at the end of the exercise desired goal would be achieved.

The committee, according to the SSG comprised Commissioner of budget as Chairman, with Commissioner of Finance, Environment, and Establishment as members.

Other members were drawn are representative of the office of the head of service, permanent secretaries of ministries of basic and secondary education, Health, Local government and Finance as well as a Special Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Akibu Dalhatu

He added that other relevant stakeholders like labour unions, and staff of tertiary institutions could be co-opted into the committee,, and expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to discharge their assignment successfully.