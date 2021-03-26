From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto state government has ordered for the immediate closure of Government Girl College, Sokoto over the outbreak of gastroenteritis at Government Girl College.

The state commissioner, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Kulu Haruna stated this while briefing Journalists I’m Sokoto on Friday.

She updated that out of 70 students so far hospitalised 50 have been treated and discharged. She added that two lives were lost.

Haruna disclosed that the shutdown of the school were part of drastic measures taken by the government to curtail the unfortunate incident.

The commissioner however dispelled insinuations that the outbreak was caused by overcrowded of students.

She explained that the illness began on Tuesday at the college, after which the infected students were rushed to the Sokoto specialist hospital.

The commissioner said the commissioner of water resources ensure that all the water used in the schools are portable.

It has has been recalled that Sokoto State Government merged the schools at the border towns with those in the town for the fear of bandits attack which overpopulated the metropolitan schools