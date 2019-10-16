Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has promised to support the actualisation of Nana Asma’u University of Medical Sciences in Sokoto State to be established by the Sultan Foundation.

In the same vein, the Governor directed the state Ministry of Lands and Housing to provide suitable land for the immediate take-off of the female university project by the Foundation.

Governor Tambuwal issued the directive while receiving copies of books written by the Caliphate leaders Sheikh Othman Danfodiyo, Abdullahin Gwandu and Sultan Muhammad Bello published by the Sultan Foundation and sponsored by the Sokoto State Government

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to encouraging all efforts geared towards enhancing the works of both the past and present leaders of the Caliphate.

Governor Tambuwal on behalf of the Caliphate leaders thanked the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, for his commitment to the success of the book publishing project and loyalty to the Sultan.

Governor Tambuwal pointed out that the Caliphate had its well organised system of administration, even before the era of British colonialism, that is worthy of emulation today.

Earlier, the chairman of the book project and Emir of Argungu, Alh Samaila Muhammadu Mera, on behalf of the leaders of the Caliphate, thanked the Sokoto State Government for sponsoring the publishing of 92 books and prayed Allah to reward him abundantly.

The Emir explained that under the second phase of the publishing project, a total of 1,380,000 copies of the books were published, of which six were on grammar.

Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera further said that under the first phase, 98 books amounting to 1,650,000 copies were published and distributed free to tertiary institutions, Islamiyyah schools and at the Islamic convention in the United States as well as at Abu Dhabi in the UAE.