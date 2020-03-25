Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto State government has summoned traditional and religious leaders across the state to deliberate over measures to contain the deadly Coronavirus spread in the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal who chaired the meeting which was attended by no fewer than 250 personalities that include Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, government officials and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Imname said the state ministry of health is constantly monitoring the situation across the state and had provided three isolation centres to care of any CONVID-19 case.

Inname said the centres are located at Amanawa Infectious Disease Hospital, Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital and a special centre at the Specialist Hospital in the state capital.

But investigation by our correspondent revealed that the designated isolation centre have not been fully equipped.

At a centre located at Infectious Diseases Hospital popularly called Leprosy Hospital in Amanawa, at the suburb of Sokoto, it was observed that construction workers were busy perfecting the building.

At the State Specialist Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr Nuhu Maishanu, confirmed that a 10-bed isolation centre had be provided in the hospital. Maishanu, however, said materials were being expected for the centre to be ready on Wednesday, March 25.

Our Correspondent who also visited Infection Control Unit of the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, said to have been designated as an isolation centre which was established three years ago by the hospital management to accommodate suspected cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Anas Sabir said the centre was designed to handle epidemics contrary to the Covid-19 isolation centre claim of the state government.

“Before now, we have had an outbreak of Lassa fever. So we created a place as a holding site where we isolate patients that have viral haemorrhagic fevers.

“We had an agreement with the state government by working closely with them as a partner. We provide technical support for their health workers. We also agreed to only manage any suspect and confirm cases of Lassa fever and allow the state government to manage the Covid-19 cases at the state Infection Disease Centre, Anamawa,” Dr. Sabir explained.