The Notice of Appeal, according to a member of the party’s Legal team, Barrister Bashir Jodi said has been filed to legitimately contest the Judgment of the Lower Court at the appellate Court.

A 3-man panel led by Justice Abbas Bawale had penultimate week, in Abuja, dismissed the petition brought before it, by Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and the Party, thereby upheld the election of the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.