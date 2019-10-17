Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, yesterday, appealed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a ‘notice of appeal’ filed by Aliyu and the APC at the Appeal Court, counsel to the party, Bashir Jodi, said the aim was to legitimately contest the judgment of the tribunal at the Appeal Court and reclaim the party’s victory at the poll.

A three-man panel led by Justice Abbas Bawale had penultimate week, in Abuja, dismissed the petition brought before it by Aliyu and the APC and upheld the election of Aminu Tambuwal.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal has promised to support plans to establish Nana Asma’u University of Medical Sciences in Sokoto by the Sultan Foundation.

The governor, yesterday, directed the Ministry of Lands and Housing to provide land for the immediate take-off of the all-female university.

Tambuwal gave the directive when he received copies of books written by the caliphate leaders Sheikh Othman Danfodiyo, Abdullahin Gwandu and Sultan Muhammad Bello. The books were published by Sultan Foundation in partnership with the Sokoto government.

Tambuwal, thanked the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera for his commitment to the successes of the publication of books by the sultanate.

Alhaji Mera, who is the head of the book publishing for the caliphate thanked Governor Tambuwal for sponsoring the publication of the 92 books.

The emir explained that under the second phase of the book publishing project, 1.380million books had been printed, with six on grammar.

Alhaji Mera said under the the first phase of the project, 1.650 million copies from 98 books were printed and distributed freely to tertiary institutions.