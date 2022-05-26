From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Two Gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of All Progressive Congress have appealed to the party national leadership to adopt direct primaries in Sokoto state.

The Aspirants; Abdullahi Salame, a member of the House of Representatives and Abubakar Gada, an erstwhile senator made the appeal while addressing Journalists on Thursday.

The aspirants said their position was in furtherance to a letter dated 15th May, 2022, and addressed to the party national chairman titled: ‘Re-Request for the Direct Primaries Election by the Sokoto State APC Gubernatorial Aspirants.’

They reminded the party Chairman that the State Chapter has been without a recognized leadership due to litigation resulting in claims and counter-claims incessantly.

“Chairman should recall that only a few days before the primaries a pronouncement was made by a Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto State with a confused pronouncement that is neither here nor there.

“Consequently, in order to put the party in strong position, the six out of the seven aspirants formally requested for direct primaries as contained in the electoral act 2022 as amended.”

They further noted that Sokoto was among several states that requested for direct primaries due to unresolved issues in their respective state leadership.

“We are also aware that states like Osun, Abia and Benue have since been permitted to select their candidates through direct primaries.

“While waiting for the gracious approval by the National Working Committee, NWC, we the undersigned have opted to be on the side of the law deciding to keep away from the charade about to take place in Sokoto State APC.

” We made bold to submit that whatever happens in the course of this so-called exercise cannot stand the test of the law. Thereby putting the State chapter at the highest risk of nullification of whatever may emulate therefore irredeemably.” The aspirants averred.

