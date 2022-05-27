From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than five gubernatorial aspirants have been cleared to contest for the ongoing All Progressive Congress’s ticket in Sokoto State.

The contestants are; Nigeria’s Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, former Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu and Senator Abdullahi Gobir who’s representing Sokoto East in the National Assembly.

Others include, a former Minister of Transport, Hon. Yusuf Suleiman, and Abubakar Gumbi, a retired Civil Servant.

However, two aspirants Abdullahi Salame, a member of the House of Representatives and Abubakar Gada, an erstwhile senator in the state declined to participate in the ongoing exercise.

The two gubernatorial aspirants had earlier appealed to the party national leadership to adopt direct primaries, stating that the ongoing exercise was not in conformity with the law and wishes of the party members.

The aspirants also said their position was in furtherance to a letter dated 15th May, 2022, and addressed to the party national chairman titled: ‘Re-Request for the Direct Primaries Election by the Sokoto State APC Gubernatorial Aspirants.’

They reminded the party National Chairman that the State Chapter has been without a recognized leadership due to litigation resulting in claims and counterclaims incessantly.

“We made bold to submit that whatever happens in the course of this so-called exercise cannot stand the test of the law.

“Thereby putting the State chapter at the highest risk of nullification of whatever may emulate therefore irredeemably.” The aspirants averred.

As at the time of filing this report, a cross section of accredited delegates in the ongoing primary election have raised the alarm of impersonation allegedly perpetrated by some unknown persons.

They also accused the National electoral committee led by Aliyu Kyari for not making proper and credible arrangements for the balloting process.

Speaking with Journalists in Sokoto, an accredited delegate, Aminu Umar from Tangaza Local government area lamented how his Council’s shelf has been penetrated with some yet-to-be recognized persons who are parading themselves as authentic delegates from the area.

“We asked them to identify themselves. But they rather brought out counterfeit party identification cards and delegate tags on them. We have to call on security agencies to finish them out within us.” He lamented.

Another delegate who preferred to speak on the condition of anonymity, however, delegates are asked to write the name of their preferred candidate for the election.

“Some of these delegates are not educated enough to correctly put down the name of our preferred candidate. This is the situation now. You can see that the process tonight was not as credible as expected.”

He however appealed to the party leadership in the state to ensure a transparent and credible exercise.

“We are calling on the state executive members to confirm if they are from our party. Some of them have already been accredited for the exercise.

“We need the proactive intervention of our election committee to be vigilant and listen to all complaints to ensure a credible exercise.

“We know ourselves who were duly elected as delegates for this gubernatorial primaries. We urged the party leadership to fish them out before the commencement of this exercise.” He lamented.

The State party Chairman, Hon. Sadiq Acida could not immediately respond to the development.