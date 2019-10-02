Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Sokoto State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the declaration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the winner of the governorship election for lacking in merit.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale, in his judgment held that the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non compliance to the Electoral Act during the conduct of the election.

He held that the petitioners failed to demonstrate before the Tribunal how the alleged non compliance affected the outcome of the election as well as allegations of over-voting.

Meanwhile, other members of the Tribunal are reading their judgment