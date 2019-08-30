The Sokoto State Ministry of Health, yesterday, stopped the one month fumigation exercise sponsored by Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Aliyu Wamakko.

Wamakko (APC- okoto) had on Wednesday inaugurated the fumigation exercise across five local government areas.

The lawmaker said N8 million was earmarked for the exercise to help communities in the state to stem the increasing level of malaria infection.

In a statement by the Sokoto State Malaria Elimination Agency (SOSMEA), signed by its Director General, Mr. Muslim Gobir, the agency said the fumigation was not sanctioned as all agencies in charge of health care in the state were unaware of the exercise.

“We observe with dismay that a group of unknown people were seen carrying out fumigation activities with unknown chemicals in the state.

“The Sokoto State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with all healthcare agencies, wishes to categorically state that the ministry of health and its agencies were not aware of the sole decision by those unknown people to fumigate some parts of the state.