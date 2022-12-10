From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A bereaved father, Danjuma Sidi, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Sokoto State government to intervene in bringing the killers of his son to justice.

Mr Danjuma whose son, Mohammed Danjuma, 34, a graduate of Nigerian Maritime Academy, Oron, was allegedly tortured and killed by ‘friends’ in Sokoto State said several efforts making to ensure justice is served on the alleged killers have remained elusive.

While narrating the trauma of the family to our Correspondent in an interview, Mr Danjuma said that his late son was killed on July 7, 2022, in the neighbourhood at Clapperton Road, within the Sokoto metropolitan area.

The 62yrs-old father also said there are alleged plans by the police in the State to scuttle the investigation and prosecution of suspects linked to his son’s murder.

Speaking in an emotionally laden voice, Mr Danjuna recounts video clips where his son was handcuffed, tortured, dehumanised and debased before, giving up the ghost.

According to him: “With this video evidence trending, the Police authority in Sokoto State then swung into action and six suspects (name withheld), were arrested.

“In the cause of investigation, the family of the suspects reached out to me and begged for the amicable resolution of the matter, devoid of Police involvement. I told them to allow justice to prevail as no resolution will bring my son back to life. They left and promised to get back to me.

“To my dismay, they came back after two previous failed appointments and offered me six hundred thousand naira only (N600,000). I asked them what the money was for.

“They said it is for compensation for the life of my son and to enable me to bury the matter. This, I outrightly rejected because, if they are to offer me monetary compensation Islamically, it is not this paltry six hundred thousand naira.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the Sokoto State and Federal Government, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) human rights organisations and the media, to help get justice for the departed soul of my son.” The bereaved father explained.

When contacted last Wednesday, Sokoto police command spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, had promised to get the necessary information on the case and brief the media accordingly.

But, as at the time of going to press, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, could not either pick up several calls put across to him or replied to an SMS sent to him through his phone number.